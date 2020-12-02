Kansans urged to prepare for approaching winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s too soon to know if we’ll have a white Christmas, but snow is in the forecast for Kansas with an approaching storm that could make traveling difficult and presents enough of a threat for Storm Team 12 to issue Weather Alert Days for Wednesday (Dec. 2) and the first half of Thursday (Dec. 3).

The Adjutant General’s Office said the winter storm will enter northwest Kansas Tuesday night and there is the potential for up to six inches of snow in parts of south-central Kansas, primarily west of the Wichita area, which latest projections show could get up to three inches. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management urges all Kansans to take precautions, especially when traveling.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for south-central Kansas, beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning should start cloudy with some light snow in western Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s to start the day, with highs reaching the upper 30s for western Kansas and possibly into the 40s farther east. Rain is expected to start mid-afternoon across central and south-central Kansas and then change to snow late Wednesday night. The wintry weather should taper off by 10 a.m. Thursday with heaviest accumulations west of Wichita with 3-6 inches possible. The precipitation and cold temperatures could cause issues with difficulty getting out onto the roads and the possibility of power outages.

“Please make sure you and your family stay safe by having an emergency kit at home and in your car and stay tuned to your local weather stations,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “If you must travel, take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Don’t travel if you are not feeling well, wear your mask, stay six feet away from individuals outside your household and wash your hands often.”

A home emergency kit should include food, water, medications, extra clothing, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated NOAA weather radio and other necessities, the Adjutant General’s Office said. You should also make sure your kit includes supplies for your pet.

Vehicle emergency kits should include blankets, flashlights, batteries, a cell phone charger, hand-warmers, high-energy food snacks, bottled water, necessary medications, a snow shovel, flares and other emergency supplies.

“Make sure your cell phone is charged and someone is aware of your itinerary, including (the) expected time of arrival,” the Adjutant General’s Office said.

State road and travel conditions are available at the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website - www.Kandrive.org. You can also call 5-1-1 for Kansas road conditions, or 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT) if you’re calling from out of state.

In central Kansas, Great Bend is among communities preparing for the storm. In the Barton County community, Waters Hardware Store Manager Michael Mayhill said it’s important for people to get needed supplies before the storm approaches. He said once the winter weather hits, supplies are likely to run out quickly.

“You wanna be ahead of the time so you’re not out struggling, trying to get the driveway clear with a broken down shovel that you were going to replace last year,” Mayhill said. “...You wanna come out while there’s plenty of shovels and get it ahead of time before everyone else goes and gets there’s.”

