Kansas governor to announce state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says she is reimposing a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages to help people struggling economically because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The press conference will be at 4 p.m. and broadcast live on Facebook and KWCH 12 app.

Missouri unveiled their plan Tuesday, according to KY3. The state plans on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in three priority phases. The first for healthcare and essential workers, as well as high-risk populations. The second phase for Phase 1 populations and all Missouri residents, and then transitioning into phase three of widespread availability of the vaccine.

