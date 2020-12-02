Kansas reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 100 deaths since Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 4,615 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing that total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 162,061.

The state also reported 119 deaths since Monday. 1,679 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also increased by 185 since Monday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is set to announce the state’s plan for vaccine distribution at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

