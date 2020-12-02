KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened its COVID-19 quarantine period and the KDHE is following suit.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s plan to reduce the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, it is issuing similar guidance in the state. It said counties may choose to opt into the shortened quarantine period, either 10 or 7 days with testing, or continue with the 14 day quarantine period.

“KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

According to the KDHE, with the shortened quarantine period, there are two options, one with testing and one without. It said both options require the individual to be symptom-free. It said due to high-risk situations, those in long term care and assisted facilities as well as offender populations in Kansas Department of Corrections prisons, are not eligible for the shortened periods.

The KDHE said residents should check with their local health departments regarding the quarantine recommendations specific to their county.

According to the KDHE, the 7-day quarantine requires the following:

After exposure, the individual must monitor symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 7 days.

If there are no symptoms during this time frame, on or after Day 5, the individual may get a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).

If the test is negative and the person remains symptom-free, the individual can be removed from quarantine on or after Day 7.

If Testing Results are pending on Day 7, the individual must not leave quarantine until results are received.

The KDHE said the 10-day quarantine requires the following:

After exposure, you monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 days.

If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine without a test.

The KDHE said it recommends all exposed people to self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop. It said the virus can still develop through day 14.

The KDHE said for questions, residents should contact their local health departments.

