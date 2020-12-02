Advertisement

No. 7 Kansas holds off No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62

Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas...
Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and posted his first double-double to help No. 7 Kansas get past No. 20 Kentucky 65-62 in the Champions Classic. Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds as the Jayhawks won their second straight since losing to top-ranked Gonzaga in their opener.

Ochai Agbaji had 17 points for Kansas. Kentucky was led by Brandon Boston Jr. and Davion Mintz, who each scored 12. Mintz had a chance to tie it with five seconds to go but his 3-pointer was off the mark and Kansas grabbed the rebound.

The Jayhawks return to Lawrence for their home a stretch of home games, starting Thursday (Dec. 3) against Washburn. KU then hosts North Dakota State on Saturday and faces Creighton at home next Tuesday (Dec. 8) in the Big 12/Big East Battle. You can find the Jayhawks’ full schedule here: KU Men’s Basketball 2020-2021 schedule.

