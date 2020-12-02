Advertisement

Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney dies at 82

Frank Carney died Dec. 2, 2020, following a decade long battle with Alzheimer's.
Frank Carney died Dec. 2, 2020, following a decade long battle with Alzheimer's.(Janice Carney)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney has died. He and his brother, Dan, started the small pizza restaurant in Wichita in 1958. By the early 1970s, it was one of the largest franchises in the world.

Carney was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a little more than a decade ago. His wife, Janie, talked to Eyewitness News’ Michael Schwanke last December about her husband’s battle and his participation in clinical trials for treatment.

“This is what Frank would want. He would say, ‘I did my part,’” Janie said. “He was that way about pizza. He says, ‘I was only provided an opportunity to give everyone else the opportunity to change their lives.’”

Carney was 82.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Bend's Waters Hardware store advises customers to get supplies ahead of a winter storm...
Kansans urged to prepare for approaching winter storm
Snow is still expected for the area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Weather Alert: Rain and snow headed to Kansas
MacArthur and Meridian Crash
WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita
Weather Forecast
Warmer today, but a big winter storm headed our way
A patient room inside the COVID-19 floor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gives first-hand look at COVID-19 challenges hospitals face

Latest News

Ascension Via Chirsti St. Francis
Nearly overwhelmed Wichita hospitals welcome vaccine news
KS COVID-19 vaccine plan
Kansas to receive COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December
Winter wonderland
Rain, snow move into southern Kansas
KANSASWORKS.COM Job Postings
Building You: Jobs, training available for unemployed Kansans
Jobs available graphic
Building You: Jobs, training available in Kansas