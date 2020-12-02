Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney dies at 82

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney has died. He and his brother, Dan, started the small pizza restaurant in Wichita in 1958. By the early 1970s, it was one of the largest franchises in the world.

Carney was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a little more than a decade ago. His wife, Janie, talked to Eyewitness News’ Michael Schwanke last December about her husband’s battle and his participation in clinical trials for treatment.

“This is what Frank would want. He would say, ‘I did my part,’” Janie said. “He was that way about pizza. He says, ‘I was only provided an opportunity to give everyone else the opportunity to change their lives.’”

Carney was 82.

