Some unemployed Kansans still missing payments form department of labor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In just about every neighborhood, you’ll find stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Kansans, some more than others.

“I’m opening my heart to you guys. I’m sharing my story, what I had to do personally to get by,” said Colby Reed, one of the nearly 80,000 Kansans who filed for unemployment in the last week. “I’ve had to take some of my things to pawn just to get by. I know some people are donating plasma to get extra money.”

Nine months into the pandemic, some unemployed Kansans are still missing payments from the Kansas Department of Labor.

“We’re getting sick of waiting. We’re getting tired of going without,” Reed said. “Why would you try to make this pandemic more stressful than it has to be?”

Reed is part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for self-employed workers. He says he hasn’t received a payment in the last month. This week, more than 40,000 Kansans have filed for the PUA program. Some were told by PUA specialists that a glitch was interfering with some payments.

“Making the claims on their website has been smooth, but as far as receiving any kind of payments, (that) has been a nightmare, a horrible nightmare,” Reed said.

Eyewitness News did not get an answer after reaching out to the Kansas Department of Labor on Tuesday (Dec. 1) but did set up an interview Wednesday with KDOL Secretary Ryan Wright to get more information on when unemployed Kansans impacted by the latest issues can expect to see payments.

