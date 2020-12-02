Weather Alert - snow and slick roads into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the latest round of winter weather continues to impact southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. The areas that have been getting all rain should see a changeover to snow into the night and early morning hours Thursday. Heaviest accumulations are still expected to be along the Oklahoma state line, where 3-6 inches still looks likely. The Wichita metro area could get up to an inch, but unlikely to be much more.

The snow should be winding down early Thursday and a return to sun is likely from west to east into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 in western Kansas.

Look for sunny and milder weather into Friday and the start of the weekend. We will have sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday, and much of next week looks warmer than normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain changing to snow after midnight. Up to an inch of snow. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Light snow tapers off; mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 25.

Fri: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 28 Sunny.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 29 Sunny.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 29 Sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.