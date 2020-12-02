Advertisement

Weather Alert - snow and slick roads into the night

Allow extra travel time in southern Kansas as snow chances continue
Predicted snow totals for Dec. 2-3 winter storm in Kansas
Predicted snow totals for Dec. 2-3 winter storm in Kansas(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the latest round of winter weather continues to impact southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. The areas that have been getting all rain should see a changeover to snow into the night and early morning hours Thursday. Heaviest accumulations are still expected to be along the Oklahoma state line, where 3-6 inches still looks likely. The Wichita metro area could get up to an inch, but unlikely to be much more.

The snow should be winding down early Thursday and a return to sun is likely from west to east into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 in western Kansas.

Look for sunny and milder weather into Friday and the start of the weekend. We will have sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday, and much of next week looks warmer than normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain changing to snow after midnight. Up to an inch of snow. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Light snow tapers off; mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 25.

Fri: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 28 Sunny.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 29 Sunny.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 29 Sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Bend's Waters Hardware store advises customers to get supplies ahead of a winter storm...
Kansans urged to prepare for approaching winter storm
Snow is still expected for the area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Weather Alert: Rain and snow headed to Kansas
MacArthur and Meridian Crash
WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita
Weather Forecast
Warmer today, but a big winter storm headed our way
A patient room inside the COVID-19 floor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gives first-hand look at COVID-19 challenges hospitals face

Latest News

Snow begins to fall in Medicine Lodge, Kansas on Dec. 2, 2020.
Weather Alert: Snow falls in southwest, parts of south-central Kansas
Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday
Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday
Expect all areas to transition to snow tonight and last through Thursday morning.
Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday