Advertisement

Weather Alert: Snow continues to fly in SW Kansas, rain continues in Wichita

East of Wichita/I-135, it'll still be liquid, not frozen, until around midnight, while areas to...
East of Wichita/I-135, it'll still be liquid, not frozen, until around midnight, while areas to the west will continue to see more snow.(KWCH 12)
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says snow will continue to fly across southwestern Kansas thru the afternoon. Parts of Meade county, south of Dodge City, are already covered in 3 inches of snow, and it’s still coming down at nearly an inch/hour at times. East of a line from Hutchinson, south to Anthony Kansas, a cold rain will continue to fall.

East of Wichita/I-135, it’ll still be liquid, not frozen, until around midnight, while areas to the west will continue to see more snow.

The snow will slowly end across the southwest after midnight but, south-central and southeastern Kansas, will see rain changing to snow through Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall below freezing by Thursday morning’s drive time so wet roads will freeze, and any accumulating snow, could make matters worse. Travel late tonight into Thursday morning will be much slower than usual around the Wichita Metro area, and conditions will be even more hazardous south of 54/400 highway to the west.

The heaviest snow will fall across, Meade, Clark, Comanche, and Barber counties where up to 6 inches, or more, are possible by Thursday morning. Much lighter amounts are expected around the Wichita area, most likely an inch or less, but parts of Reno and Kingman counties could see 1 to 3 inches.

After the winter storms moves out, warmer weather returns this weekend. The blanket of snow, no matter how deep it gets, will vanish as temperatures climb into the 50s under sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MacArthur and Meridian Crash
WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita
Snow is still expected for the area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Weather Alert: Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Weather Forecast
Warmer today, but a big winter storm headed our way
Great Bend's Waters Hardware store advises customers to get supplies ahead of a winter storm...
Kansans urged to prepare for approaching winter storm
A patient room inside the COVID-19 floor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gives first-hand look at COVID-19 challenges hospitals face

Latest News

Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday
Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday
Expect all areas to transition to snow tonight and last through Thursday morning.
Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday
Snow is still expected for the area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Weather Alert: Rain and snow headed to Kansas