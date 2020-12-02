Weather Alert: Snow continues to fly in SW Kansas, rain continues in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says snow will continue to fly across southwestern Kansas thru the afternoon. Parts of Meade county, south of Dodge City, are already covered in 3 inches of snow, and it’s still coming down at nearly an inch/hour at times. East of a line from Hutchinson, south to Anthony Kansas, a cold rain will continue to fall.

East of Wichita/I-135, it’ll still be liquid, not frozen, until around midnight, while areas to the west will continue to see more snow.

The snow will slowly end across the southwest after midnight but, south-central and southeastern Kansas, will see rain changing to snow through Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall below freezing by Thursday morning’s drive time so wet roads will freeze, and any accumulating snow, could make matters worse. Travel late tonight into Thursday morning will be much slower than usual around the Wichita Metro area, and conditions will be even more hazardous south of 54/400 highway to the west.

The heaviest snow will fall across, Meade, Clark, Comanche, and Barber counties where up to 6 inches, or more, are possible by Thursday morning. Much lighter amounts are expected around the Wichita area, most likely an inch or less, but parts of Reno and Kingman counties could see 1 to 3 inches.

After the winter storms moves out, warmer weather returns this weekend. The blanket of snow, no matter how deep it gets, will vanish as temperatures climb into the 50s under sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.