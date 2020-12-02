Advertisement

Wichita police make plea to public in response to spike in catalytic-converter thefts

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reports that in November alone, more catalytic converters were stolen than in all of 2019, costing nearly $1 million in losses. Police are pleading with people to help take control of the issue.

Catalytic converters are devices underneath cars that help to reduce exhaust fumes that can be harmful. Thieves are taking them to sell.

“We had 112 (stolen) just in November,” Wichita Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Salcido said. “To me, they’ve figured out the loophole in this law, that the law has no teeth.”

The law Salcido talks about basically states that the police department has no jurisdiction when to comes to cracking down on how is buying and selling the catalytic converters, but he said there is something everyone can do to help.

“I’m calling on the public to contact the attorney general’s office and ask for action or their state representatives to give us the ability to bring some order into this Wild West gold rush we’re seeing,” he said.

Some business owners who fall victim to catalytic converter thefts say they’ve had to spend thousands on security and to replace parts that were stolen.

“Form them, these parts will only bring, I don’t know, $20 or $30, but for us, it’s a lot of money,” said Atlas Motors owner Yassine Sadkhi. “it can get really costly really fast.”

