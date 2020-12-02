Weather Alert: Winter storms takes aim on the state Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day, but that will soon change as a winter storm heads our way. Rain is likely by midday in the metro area. To the east of Wichita/I-135, mostly rain is expected through this evening, while areas farther west will see mainly snow.

Expect all areas to transition to snow tonight and last through Thursday morning. As temperatures slowly fall below freezing, any water on area roads will freeze and the accumulating snow will make matters worse. Travel tonight into Thursday morning will be slower than normal in the Wichita area, but conditions will deteriorate as you head west.

The heaviest snow will fall over central Kansas where 3-6″ is possible by Thursday morning. Lighter amounts are expected in the Wichita area, probably an inch or less, but 1-3″ is expected across Reno and Kingman counties.

After the winter storms moves out, warmer weather returns this weekend. The blanket of snow, no matter how deep it gets, will vanish as temperatures climb into the 50s under sunny skies.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with rain by midday. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 43.

Tonight: Rain changing to a rain/snow mix. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Snow early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 25.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 29. Sunny.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52. Low: 29. Sunny.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 37. Sunny, mild.

