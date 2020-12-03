4You: Piece of Kansas on display at White House

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hear are the feel-good stories from Kansas communities for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

A piece of Kansas is proudly on display at the White House, decorated for Christmas. Surrounding the National Christmas Tree on the White House Elipse stand 56 trees representing each state and territory. Each tree has been decorated with ornaments from school children in that state. Representing Kansas, students from Olathe’s Rolling Ridge Elementary School had the honor of crafting handmade ornaments for the state’s tree at the White House.

A new graphic novel celebrates Wichita State University’s first 125 years. Dr. Jay Price, a history professor at WSU, is celebrating the university’s history with the graphic novel called “A Walk with Wu.” The 25-page book recounts significant events, student life, and traditions in Wichita State’s history.

