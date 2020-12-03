6 missing, homes destroyed in southeast Alaska landslide

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say it’s believed six people are missing and four homes have been destroyed after multiple mudslides were reported in the community of Haines on Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended Wednesday evening as rains continued to batter the area, with authorities citing unstable ground. Those unaccounted for were in the vicinity of where the largest slide came down Wednesday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers say about 9 feet of mud and trees cover the area, which saw evacuations.

Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud tells The Associated Press there were several smaller slides in the community of about 2,500 people in southeast Alaska, about 100 miles north of Juneau.

