6 missing, homes destroyed in southeast Alaska landslide

This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows...
This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows damage from heavy rains and a mudslide 600 feet wide in Haines, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Authorities say six people are unaccounted for, and four homes were destroyed in the slide, with the search resuming Thursday morning for survivors. (Matt Boron/Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities via AP)(Matt Boron | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say it’s believed six people are missing and four homes have been destroyed after multiple mudslides were reported in the community of Haines on Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended Wednesday evening as rains continued to batter the area, with authorities citing unstable ground. Those unaccounted for were in the vicinity of where the largest slide came down Wednesday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers say about 9 feet of mud and trees cover the area, which saw evacuations.

Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud tells The Associated Press there were several smaller slides in the community of about 2,500 people in southeast Alaska, about 100 miles north of Juneau.

