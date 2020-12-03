Advertisement

Butler CC Public Safety K-9 gets body armor

Haxo is Butler Community College's first K-9 on the college's public safety department.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A dog dedicated to helping to protect and serve the Butler Community College campus in El Dorado has an extra layer of protection for himself thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest. The donation has Butler Community College Department of Public Safety K-9 Officer Haxo sporting a new bullet and stab protective vest. Embroidered on the vest are the words, “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.” Gabo was a K-9 officer with the Jonesboro, Ark. Police Department who died in January. He made headlines in December of 2018 after he was shot five times during a standoff in Jonesboro and surviving.

Hoxo is Butler’s first K-9 officer. The German Shepherd joined the department in April, partnered with his handler, Lt. Tim Harder.

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States,” the Butler Community College Department of Public Safety explained in a news release. “This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ (National Institute of Justice) certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.”

The department said there are about 30,000 law-enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S. Haxo is one of more than 4,100 to receive a vest from Vested Interest. You can learn more about the nonprofit organization and how you can help to support it equip K-9s like Haxo, here: www.vik9s.rog.

