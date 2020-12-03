Districtwide remote learning underway for Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Day one of Wichita Schools being fully remote is in the books.

All students, more than 47,000, are now logging into their classrooms.

It was a move that only impacted some elementary students who were learning in-person.

“They had done so well in the school, preparing my son that when he went into his first Zoom meeting today, he set up the laptop by himself, he was able to access the email by himself, he set up his mouse by himself.” Wichita parent Esther Wold said, “I mean, they did a great job.”

It was a good start as Esther Wold’s fourth-grade son joined all 259′s students in learning remotely after starting the year in-person.

“They decided to let them go in gradually or gently, so he was very excited it was a half-day. Super stoked about that. Got to see his teacher, got to see his friends. I think the realization that it’s not like before when everything shut down was very encouraging to a lot of the kids,” said Wold.

Nov. 30, the Wichita School Board approved moving all students online for the foreseeable future starting Dec. 2.

“We were panicking, of course, on the inside, but the most important thing was to provide a little bit of calm for our son,” Wold said.

Following the board’s decision, Wold went to Facebook to post a poem to parents, reminiscent of ‘T’was the night before Christmas.’

“It’s that same expectation of the night before something big happening. My hope was more than anything that it would make people laugh but more that it would make people go,” said Wold as she took a deep breath. “‘You know what, we don’t know how but it’s going to be okay. We’re going to be okay.’”

Wold said one of her family’s first things after the announcement was to talk openly about the decision and what it means.

“If you’re willing to hear them out and say that’s really interesting, why do you feel that way? Where do you think we can go with that? What could we do to help you feel better in that situation?” Wold said, “It just seemed to make a big difference to him in a lot of ways.”

Part of what helped with the transition, Wold said, is about a month ago, her son’s school started sending out messages that this was possible.

“The teachers have been fantastic, and they send home maybe over a month ago, they started sending home things in his binder, and I was looking through it, and I noticed there were directions for Teams and all this different stuff. I thought that’s really interesting,” she said. “I wonder if that’s a message of things to come. My son was like, ‘oh, no, mom, it’s fine. We’re just learning how to do it.’ I said, ‘I think they might be getting you ready for a little time when we’re going to do things differently,’ and sure enough.”

Wold said that preparation paid off for her son.

Wold said a step she told was talking with her employer to make sure there would be someone home for her son in case of the move to remote learning.

“I’ve been very, very blessed in the sense that my job, I spoke with them well before the emails and texts went out, and said ‘you know guys, my job is very important to me and to our family, but my son’s education is equally as important.’” She said, “They completely understood, and they agreed, and I’ve been able to partly transition home to be able to be here during most of his schooling day.”

But Wold knows that’s not the situation for every family.

“My heart absolutely goes out to people who don’t either a job that lends to them transitioning home or a ready support system,” said Wold.

There’s where resources like Lighthouse Tutoring Services are working to fill the void by offering a supervised remote learning space.

“What I’m offering is a safe place, a quiet place for their students to come with their laptops and their lunch so that they can stay engaged with their teacher throughout the day so that they’re actually doing school the way that remote learning is supposed to work,” said DeAnna Jefferson, founder of Lighthouse Tutoring Services.

For $20 a day, DeAnna Jefferson said parents could bring their kids, grades K to 8, to be watched and helped while attending class online.

She currently has 10 students enrolled but is looking at plans to expand to allow two to three times as many kids.

“Just because we’re remote learning doesn’t mean that learning stops. I just feel like it can work. It can work. If the parents buy into it, then the kids will buy into it. It is what it is right now,” said Jefferson.

Wold said the most important thing for other parents to know is they’re not alone trying to figure this out.

“It seems a lot overwhelming, but if I think we continue to pull together as a community, we’re going to get through this time,” said Wold.

The Wichita School Board is scheduled to re-evaluate the learning model options on January 11.

