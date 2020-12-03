Doctors answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine plans for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that the Sunflower State could receive its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in just weeks. With the state’s plans to distribute the vaccine come many questions. Thursday (Dec. 3), Eyewitness News took some of the most pressing questions to doctors working on local vaccine trials in Wichita. While there are many unknowns with the vaccine as it is now, each doctor who spoke with Eyewitness News said your safety is the No. 1 priority.

Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, the lead investigator on the local AstraZeneca vaccine trial said any vaccine has to be approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. She said this might take more time than some are anticipating.

“I think Governor Kelly is just like all of us. Again, we’re all very hopeful, we’re very wishful that we’ll be able to have a vaccine very soon, but I think the reality is it’s still going to take some time,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said.

If the vaccine for Kansas is granted emergency use, many want to know, does it hurt?

“Some people have a little discomfort with it, a little bit of pain at the injection site that’s very transient. Some people don’t notice it at all,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said from what volunteers in the local vaccine trial have experienced.

With any vaccine, there also comes a question about side effects.

“(You) may have a mild fever for a short period of time, some pain at the injection site, some achiness,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said.

Dr. Terry Klein, an investigator for vaccine trials at Heartland AMR said doctors aren’t seeing anything much different than they’ve seen with the development of flu vaccines “or any of the others that we’ve done.”

With the clinical trials happening, one especially burning question is, “will the vaccine work for everyone?” More specifically, Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said people wonder if the vaccine will work effectively for those who are high-risk for the virus.

“I feel very comfortable we’re going to have a good tool to use to help people to get some protection against the COVID virus,” Dr. Klein said.

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt and Dr. Klein said it’s important that those who want to be part of the vaccine trials apply to do so. They said data from these early trials could save thousands of lives.

To be considered for the clinical trial and receive the vaccine, you can register at the Coronavirus Prevention Network website or call 316-293-1833.

