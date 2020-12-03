EARP in effect for Wichita, Bel Aire, Goddard
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is in effect in Wichita, Bel Aire, and Goddard following snow overnight.
Those police departments are asking drivers if they’re involved in a non-injury accident, if their vehicle is driveable and non-alcohol or drugs are involved to fill out an accident report at Quik Trip or a police substation.
In Wichita, drivers can complete an accident report here.
Drivers should also exchange the following information:
• Driver’s Name
• Driver’s License Number and State of issuance
• Home Address, City and State
• Phone Number
• Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) typically on the windshield on the driver’s side
• License Plate number
• Name of Insurance Company
• Insurance Policy number
• Location of accident - Street names, intersection, etc.
• Take photos with your phone and submit those with forms.
