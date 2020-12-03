Huffy recalls toy UTVs due to injury hazard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Huffy is recalling the Torex ride-on toy UTV that’s exclusively sold at Walmart due to an injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging. Huffy has received 36 reports of this happening, but no injuries have been reported.

The toy UTV was sold from Aug. 2019-Sept. 2020.

The recall includes model number 17249 and the following date codes: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319 and 33719. The model and date code are located under the left rear wheel.

Contact Huffy for a free replacement controller.

