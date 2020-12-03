KDOL: Kansans waiting for PUA payments can help speed-up process

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Currently, the Kansas Department of Labor is processing a backlog of 31,000 Kansans waiting for unemployment benefits.

KDOL Secretary Ryan Wright said that a majority of those claims are from the PUA program for self-employed Kansans.

The secretary also said the department is working on contacting Kansans who are a part of that backlog, but there are steps they can take to speed up the process if they’re waiting for payments.

“If they go online right now into their accounts, they will find what information we need from them, they can upload that information, and then we can adjudicate those claims quickly,” Wright said.

According to the secretary, the slowdown in payments was caused by a mix of things: fraudulent claims, implementing major new software, and then Thanksgiving break.

“There may be some delays, we are seeing, again, 2300 fraudulent claims a day. That is absolutely slowing this entire process down, and it’s unfortunately something that can’t be avoided. We owe it to taxpayers to be good stewards of their money and make sure that we are not paying out fraudulent claims as much as possible.”

The department is hoping that new tools that will be available to them in the coming weeks will help speed up that process.

