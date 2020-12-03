Members of Winfield community step up with help for veteran in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Winfield community are stepping up in the season of giving to lend a helping hand to a man who served his country.

A little more than a month ago, Hannah Brunson and her husband moved to Winfield. Before they had time to meet their new neighbors, Hannah noticed something about one of the neighborhood homes.

“I noticed one of our neighbors didn’t have lights. At first, I didn’t think anything of it, until it was like two days later,” she said.

Hannah decided to go across the street to find out what was going on. Her neighbor, Dennis, was raking leaves for the neighborhood. Hannah learned Dennis was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. His water, electricity, and gas were all shut off.

“It hurts my heart, especially that he said he’s cooking food on his trash barrel,” Hannah said.

After having surgery on his liver, Dennis was struggling to make ends meet. Hannah knew she needed to help. She started a GoFundMe campaign, raising nearly $3,000 in a week for her neighbor.

“The one thing that got me the most was the fact that he was still smiling,” Hannah said.

The Winfield American Legion is also stepping up to help.

“The American Legion here in Winfield is partnering with other veteran organizations to ensure Dennis has utilities and can get back on his feet,” said American Legion Post 10 Commander Kenny Ault.

Commander Ault said it’s difficult for many veterans to ask for help.

“He was dealing with his problem on his own,” Ault said.

Dennis’s story shows why checking on your neighbors and simply asking, ‘are you okay?’ can make a big difference. For Dennis, it changed everything.

“Sincere thank you to all the contributors and the American Legion,” he said.

With temperatures dropping, Dennis said he looks forward to turning his heat on again.

“It’s a little frosty these days,” he said.

