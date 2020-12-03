Milder sunshine into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that quiet weather is likely for much of the Plains into the weekend and beyond. Except where there is some snow on the ground, temperatures look very mild and what’s left should melt quickly.

Early Friday, we can expect a clear sky with lows in the 20s. Highs will rebound into the 50s, except where there is remaining snow cover and those places will have highs in the 40s. Look for light northwest winds.

The weekend will be sunny with highs near 50 both days. A weak cold front may drift into the area Sunday night, but the impact on temperatures for the start of next week should be minimal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 28.

Sat: High: 53 Sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 29 Sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 37 Sunny.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy.

