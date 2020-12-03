Advertisement

Ryanair gives Boeing a boost by ordering 75 more Max jets

Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make...
Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make changes to the plane and resume passenger flights.(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet is getting a vote of confidence from one of Europe’s biggest budget airlines.

Ireland’s Ryanair announced Thursday that it will order 75 more Max jets, bringing its total orders to 210. The move comes just weeks before the plane is expected to resume flying.

Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make changes to the plane and resume passenger flights.

The plane was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

