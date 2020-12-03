Advertisement

Snow moves out and sunshine moves in

By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our winter storm is on the way out and warmer weather is on the way in. Expect scattered snow showers to come to a stop by midday, if not sooner. Accumulation will be light, generally less than an inch, but area roads are slippery so please travel with care during the morning commute.

Clearing skies later today will allow temperatures to top-out around 40 degrees and that will bring travel concerns to an end. After a cold night in the lower to middle 20s, temperatures climb into the lower 50s on Friday.

The weekend and next week will be even warmer with highs generally in the 50s, though lower 60s are possible during the middle of the week. The outlook also appears dry with a healthy dose of sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 40.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; much warmer. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 28.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 29. Sunny.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 29. Sunny.

Mon: High: 52. Low: 32. Sunny.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 37. Sunny, mild.

Wed: High: 62. Low: 39. Unseasonably mild.

