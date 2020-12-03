TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closed near West and Maple following water main break
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Northbound lanes of West Street between Taft and Maple are closed following a water main break Thursday morning.
Drivers should find an alternate route as the lanes will be closed for a couple of hours, occurring to an officer on scene.
The break also caused a sinkhole. It’s unclear when the roads will open back up.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.