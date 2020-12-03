TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closed near West and Maple following water main break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Northbound lanes of West Street between Taft and Maple are closed following a water main break Thursday morning.

Drivers should find an alternate route as the lanes will be closed for a couple of hours, occurring to an officer on scene.

The break also caused a sinkhole. It’s unclear when the roads will open back up.

