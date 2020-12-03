Wichita State hangs on against Oral Roberts in season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University men’s basketball team overcame a nine-point deficit toward the midway point of the second half to escape with an 85-80 win against Oral Roberts Wednesday night in the 2020-21 season opener at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers didn’t have a home crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also were shorthanded due to cases connected with the team. Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne led the way with a career-high 26 points, 21 of which came in the second half. Etienne sank four three pointers to pace the Shocker offense. Transfer Alterique Gilbert scored 18 in his Shocker debut. A pair of late Gilbert free throws iced the game in the final seconds. Junior big man Morris Udeze scored 10 points to round out the list of Shockers in double digits. Junior college transfer, sophomore Clarence Jackson, scored nine points for Wichita State, including a crucial three-point jumper that gave the Shockers an 81-78 lead with a little less than three minutes left. Wichita State held a lead the rest of the way.

The season-opening win is the first as an NCAA head coach for Shocker interim coach Isaac Brown. Next up for Wichita State is another home game at 1 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 6) against Missouri. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.

