Cold morning followed by a fine Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but quiet start to the final day of the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the 50s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

The weather will remain worry-free all weekend long. Clear, cold nights in the 20s will be replaced by sunny, mild days in the 50s. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze.

Next week will be even warmer with highs climbing into the lower 60s on Tuesday and middle 60s on Wednesday. The outlook also appears dry with a healthy dose of sunshine.

When can we expect our next weather maker? Not until late next week into the following weekend. A potential storm system may bring rain and snow back to the state, stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; much warmer. Wind: W 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 33. Sunny.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 37. Sunny, mild.

Wed: High: 64. Low: 40. Unseasonably mild.

Thu: High: 58. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.