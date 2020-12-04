Concerns on Main Street as pandemic goes on

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Signs of progress in Washington D.C. on another COVID-19 relief bill.

The bipartisan plan announced this week calls for spending a total of $900 billion that would support unemployment benefits, testing and vaccine distribution and small business loans.

All the while, groups representing small businesses are telling Congress to act.

“McPherson has done pretty well as far as maintaining and having a very supportive community, but I don’t know how long people can hang on.” McPherson Main Street Executive Director Ann Engel said, “I’ve spoken to several businesses that have been here for a long time and that have said, I don’t know how much longer we can hang on with this reduction in sales, whether it’s a restaurant, or you know, I have an appliance that can’t get any product, and they can’t get any product for months.”

On McPherson’s Main Street, the Pink Flamingo is the sweet new addition.

“Our town needed a little bit of joy. We needed that little candy shop,” said the Pink Flamingo owner Chad Mock.

The shop opened up about a month ago, and even in the middle of a pandemic, owner Chad Mock said it’s been a good start.

“This community has been nothing but wonderful for me. They’ve really helped me grow, and several business owners, which have given me advice and even now are helping me grow and learn along the way,” Mock said.

He added, “It’s been mainly McPherson people coming in and shopping, and hopefully, after COVID, we’ll have more people from other places.”

As Mock settles into fulling people’s sweet tooth, he knows that the situation isn’t as pleasant for some of his neighboring businesses.

“Some of them do need that federal relief right now cause there’s several that haven’t been able to operate at full capacity, and everyone needs that support system, and we need people shopping local,” he said.

Part of a bipartisan COVID-19 package includes $290 billion to support the small business paycheck protection program.

That has organizations like Main Street America pushing for Congress to take that action.

It is currently surveying small businesses to gain insights to assist with that effort.

“What are they facing, what do they need. What kind of advocacy do they want,” said Engel.

McPherson Main Street, an affiliate of Main Street America, shared the survey with its 142 members.

“I’ve seen them step up, step out of their comfort zone. Some of them are trying to develop things like curbside delivery, like more presence online. Offering online shopping, even shipping, that kind of thing, but it’s been a struggle, and it changes all the time,” Engel said.

McPherson Main Street works to support its downtown businesses with promotion and other resources, but this year, many large events that bring people into the city have been altered or canceled.

“McPherson’s a unique community; I’ve always felt that way. That we really come together and support each other,” Engel said.

Ann Engel runs McPherson Main Street and said some of their biggest events would normally be happening this time of year.

Their Micro-Mini-Main event was scheduled for this weekend, where downtown businesses come together for a shopping experience for kids. This year, the larger event was canceled while some businesses are still offering it at their own storefronts.

The free movies McPherson Main Street hosts for the holidays are also changing, with smaller audience sizes and more showings.

“That cost double in licensing fees, but the community here is amazing.” Engel said, “When that happened, I sent out a plea for anyone to help me, and I had individuals coming in to help sponsor because they want the community to have the best Christmas we can provide.”

Engel said they’ve also been working to support their business community with local grant programs, but sometimes that doesn’t go far enough.

“It helps, but it’s another bandaid of let’s get through another month, two months but then what are we going to do,” she said.

So as businesses look to the end of this year and set their sights on 2021, they’re hoping it will see a return to a more familiar reality and not see the Main Street lost in any way.

Mock said, “It’s important to keep our main street alive. We want to see those jobs.”

Engel said they’ve added three new businesses to the Main Street area. Two businesses have closed this year, but Engel said the owners were considering closing even before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.