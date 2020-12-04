Health care workers overwhelmed, exhausted as the pandemic continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

We are nine months into this pandemic and health care workers are exhausted and overwhelmed as many hospitals remain at capacity.

When a Wellington woman found out just how much help some of these workers needed, she stepped in.

Cathy Page says the decision came after she had a conversation with a friend who is a CNA.

“The more we talked, the more I realized that she was overwhelmed and exhausted. Everyone at the nursing home was,” said Page.

So she started a Facebook group called ‘Essential Workers Community Match’. It connects someone in need to someone who is offering to help. The group of volunteers provides whatever a worker might need like snacks, water and other random errands.

“They are working so many hours that they are not getting off work in time to go to the grocery store or pay their bills, go to the post office, or whatever they need to do.”

Page says they have already helped many in the health care community and hope to continue doing it.

“I try to watch for needs that I can fill, it makes me happy to do that,” said Page.

