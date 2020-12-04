House to vote on marijuana legalization bill

(CNN) - The Democratically controlled U.S. House is set to vote Friday on a bill that would end the federal ban on marijuana. It’s the first time Chamber of Congress has voted on the issue.

The bill would remove pot from the federal list of controlled substances, effectively decriminalizing the drug across the U.S. It would also clear some pot-related criminal records.

If passed by both Chambers of Congress, individual states would still have to legalize marijuana.

The bill is likely to pass the house. But the Senate, controlled by Republicans is not likely to take up in the up in the last two weeks of the current Congressional Session. The power could shift to Democrats in January - depending on the outcome of two Georgia Senate runoff elections.

