Advertisement

House to vote on marijuana legalization bill

Days after Governor Northam said he favors legalization of marijuana, a panel studying the...
Days after Governor Northam said he favors legalization of marijuana, a panel studying the issue released a report that could serve as a road map for lawmakers.(WDBJ7)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Democratically controlled U.S. House is set to vote Friday on a bill that would end the federal ban on marijuana. It’s the first time Chamber of Congress has voted on the issue.

The bill would remove pot from the federal list of controlled substances, effectively decriminalizing the drug across the U.S. It would also clear some pot-related criminal records.

If passed by both Chambers of Congress, individual states would still have to legalize marijuana.

The bill is likely to pass the house. But the Senate, controlled by Republicans is not likely to take up in the up in the last two weeks of the current Congressional Session. The power could shift to Democrats in January - depending on the outcome of two Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Sedgwick County Judge Greg Waller oversaw the plea and sentencing of Dennis Rader, also...
Former Sedgwick County judge, who presided over BTK case, dies
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Governor: Kansas to receive first COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December
Customers voice frustration about World Wide Windows after ordering windows that were never...
Business owner says unhappy clients victims of pandemic, not scam
Snow blanketed much of southwest Kansas with a winter storm that arrived Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Weather Alert: Snow blankets SW Kansas, tough travel conditions expected early Thursday
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Latest News

DHL Express CEO John Pearson promises to deliver frozen vaccine shipments to the developing...
COVID: DHL promises to deliver frozen vaccines
A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice...
Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice...
Kamala Harris says husband will be 'second gentleman'