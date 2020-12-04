Kansas parents hope to overturn KSHSAA ban on fans at winter games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals will meet Friday afternoon to hear concerns and grievances for the winter sports season.

Parents are hoping they’ll recommend the association overturns the ban on fans at winter games through the end of January.

KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jeremy Holaday said, “A lot of the talk was just let the kids play, it’s about the kids.”

KSHSAA recently announced the start of winter sports would not be pushed back to 2021.

Holaday said, “The other piece of that is not allowing people to watch them right now. So obviously people are passionate about that topic and want to revisit that.”

Holaday said the association has received about six official grievances from parents and a few from schools which is what the Board of Appeals will review Friday before giving their recommendation to the Board of Directors to vote on next week.

You can count emails, phone calls or social media interactions so obviously quite a few on both sides. In support of and in opposition of the vote,” said Holaday.

The ban comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths hit record levels around the country.

“We’re trying to take data, take facts, take science, take the news that you’re given from the leaders and apply that to what we’re doing and it changes by the week,” said Holaday.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel parent Kim Anciaux said, “I felt like the football season had gone really well. It was just a little disheartening to see some of the pictures from some of the different class championship games.

With two student-athletes at Kapaun, Anciaux doesn’t agree with the fan ban.

“The 6A and the 5A were packed. Those stands had a lot of people in them. And that was just difficult to swallow after hearing KSHSAA’s ruling concerning the winter sports season,” said Anciaux.

Anciaux thinks it’s possible to follow safety guidelines while still being allowed to attend games.

“It’s a difficult thing to think of as a parent to not be able to be there with them if they were to get hurt, if they weren’t in attendance.”

In the meantime, parents from several high schools are making the most of the situation by making ‘flat heads’ to fill the stands.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.