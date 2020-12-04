Advertisement

Kansas puts vaccine priority on grocery, meatpacking workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them just behind health care workers and nursing home residents for coronavirus vaccines.

The Democratic governor also said Friday that members of the Republican-controlled Legislature won’t get any special treatment.

Kelly said Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents. She said the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.

