Kansas reports over 6,000 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, over 100 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 6,234 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, with the total now at 168,295 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state also reported 107 new deaths, as well as 127 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The state announced Wednesday their approach to distributing COVID-19 vaccines later in the month.

