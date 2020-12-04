McCormack, Agbaji lead No. 7 Kansas past Washburn, 89-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - David McCormack scored 17 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and Jalen Wilson had 12, helping seventh-ranked Kansas cruise to a 89-54 victory over lower-division Washburn in the Jayhawks’ long-delayed home opener. Kansas had opened with a pair of games in Florida and beat Kentucky in Indianapolis before returning to Allen Fieldhouse. But their first game played in the Phog since the COVID-19 pandemic began lacked much of the atmosphere that has made the building one of the toughest in college basketball. Levi Braun and Tyler Geiman scored nine points apiece to lead the Ichabods.

The 3-1 Jayhawks return to action Saturday (Dec. 5) at home against North Dakota State. The ball tips at 3 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

