Researchers: Minority participation in vaccine trials lower than hoped

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a COVID-19 vaccine possibly within weeks of approval, researchers in clinical trials in Wichita said they haven’t’ seen the minority participation they were hoping for.

“Unfortunately, despite a lot of efforts, African American populations specifically, we haven’t seen much enrollment within the clinical trials, said Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt with the Center for Clinical Research at the KU School of Medicine.

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said it’s important to have a diverse group of people taking part in the trials to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine being tested.

“That’s our big concern, is it going to be able to work for them? Because like I said, everybody’s body is different, and that’s what we’re trying to understand,” she said.

Hunter Health Clinic is one of the Wichita-area clinics that work to get minority populations access to healthcare. Even though doctors don’t’ know when they’re going to be able to start giving the shot for the COVID-19 vaccine, they are encouraging all of their patients to get the vaccine as soon as they’re able to do so.

“(The) minority populations tend to not only get the virus more, but they tend to get sicker with the virus, and there’s a higher death rate with these populations,” said Hunter Health Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rogena Johnson.

Dr. Johnson said the vaccine Hunter Health Clinic will get comes from Pfizer. The clinic’s staff is confident it will protect their patients.

“The vaccine that we as a staff will be getting here, and we’ll be offering to patients, has been tested on over 43,000 individuals already of all ages, races, genders,” Dr. Johnson said.

To be considered for a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can register at the Coronavirus Prevention Network website or call 316-293-1833. There is still time to enroll.

