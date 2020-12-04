Advertisement

Retired Sedgwick County judge, who presided over BTK case, dies

Retired Sedgwick County Judge Greg Waller oversaw the plea and sentencing of Dennis Rader, also...
Retired Sedgwick County Judge Greg Waller oversaw the plea and sentencing of Dennis Rader, also known as, BTK.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A well-known, retired Sedgwick County judge has died. 

The family of former District Judge Gregory Waller confirmed he died Tuesday night. 

Waller studied law at Washburn University and went on to a career that included presiding over one of Wichita’s most high profile court cases, the plea and sentencing of serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as BTK.

Waller’s family is remembering him for his strong faith and devotion to his family and community. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Bend's Waters Hardware store advises customers to get supplies ahead of a winter storm...
Kansans urged to prepare for approaching winter storm
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Governor: Kansas to receive first COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December
Snow is still expected for the area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Weather Alert: Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of south Main.
Man wounded in S. Wichita shooting dies
Snow blanketed much of southwest Kansas with a winter storm that arrived Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Weather Alert: Snow blankets SW Kansas, tough travel conditions expected early Thursday

Latest News

The Winfield community comes together to help a 71-year-old Vietnam veteran get back on his feet.
Members of Winfield community step up with help for veteran in need
Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make...
Ryanair gives Boeing a boost by ordering 75 more Max jets
KDOL: Kansans waiting for PUA payments can help speed-up process
Wichita Police Department badge
EARP in effect for Wichita, Bel Aire, Goddard