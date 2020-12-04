Retired Sedgwick County judge, who presided over BTK case, dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A well-known, retired Sedgwick County judge has died.

The family of former District Judge Gregory Waller confirmed he died Tuesday night.

Waller studied law at Washburn University and went on to a career that included presiding over one of Wichita’s most high profile court cases, the plea and sentencing of serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as BTK.

Waller’s family is remembering him for his strong faith and devotion to his family and community. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

