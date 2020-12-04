Sedgwick County reports minimal flu activity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department says the county doesn’t have any reported flu activity yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report low and minimal activity across the country.

Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne says there are cases of the flu, but they have not been to the doctor to get tested. Byrne says this isn’t a peak time for flu, but we usually have community spread at this time of the year. She says she doesn’t remember a time we did have cases of the flu at this time in December.

“The flu is out there, but it’s just not showing up yet because of what a good job so many people are doing prevention,” Byrne says.

That prevention, she says, was initially intended to slow the spread of COVID. Health officials say it’s also slowing the spread of influenza.

“What we’re doing to try to slow the spread of COVID is impacting the flu which reinforces that it works. And the more we do it, the better we’re going to impact COVID, get our kids back in school where they need to be and less people get ill,” Byrne says.

Wesley Medical Center did not say if it’s had any cases of the flu, but says that it hasn’t been a concern yet. Ascension Via Christi tells Eyewitness News it had two confirmed cases of influenza in late October and early November but hasn’t had any since.

The hospital says any patient with respiratory symptoms are tested for a whole panel of illnesses including influenza A and B and COVID.

COVID and the flu have similar symptoms. They are both respiratory illnesses that can cause fever, cough, and fatigue. The CDC says it is possible to have both viruses at the same time, and it is still studying the effects they have on one another.

