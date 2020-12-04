Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office makes massive bust on K-2 smuggled inside jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter detailed a massive drug smuggling bust on Friday discovered inside the Sedgwick County jail. He said the synthetic drug known as K-2 was being smuggled into the facility by people coating pieces of paper and mailing it to inmates.

Deputies arrested two people at the Regency Inn on west Kellogg. Both are accused of sending K-2 to the jail. Deputies also found possible dynamite inside a room while they were working the scene.

Sheriff Easter said the papers were sprayed with a liquified K-2 that was coming through on personal or legal mail. His office reached out to the Kansas Department of Corrections who said it was seeing the same things. A group of inmates have been identified as having had received the letters. Easter said they sold it to other inmates, charging between $10 and up to $500 for an entire sheet of paper. In all, the sheriff’s office confiscated more than 70 sheets of paper placed in inmate mail.

“Starting on the 2nd of December at 2:05 a.m. was the first medical call we got within the facility where we had an inmate that, the term that was being used was overdosed, but you can’t really overdose on K-2, but was having adverse reactions due to smoking K-2,” Easter said.

In less than 24 hours, seven inmates had adverse reactions. One was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Easter said the biggest issue inside the jail is safety and security for the deputies and the inmate.

He said preventative measures are now being taken to control the mail. At some point next month, all of the mail will not be going to the facility. It will go through a third-party vendor that will scan the mail and send a copy to inmates.

