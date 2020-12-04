Advertisement

‘Smart dogs’ moving to new Smart Factory at WSU

By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pair of robots will be relocating to the new Smart Factory on the Innovation Campus of Wichita State University in 2021.

For about a year, two smart dogs, known as Spot and Rivet, have been residing at the National Institute for Aviation Research inside the John Bardo Center

The dogs currently belong to Deloitte Consulting.

Each dog is 43 inches in length, 70 pounds in weight, and have multiple cameras on its body.

“Underneath is actually pretty sophisticated set of machinery that you can use for many different use cases in industry, such as inspecting construction sites. You can send it around in the factory at night to check for inventory locations. There’s just a myriad of opportunities and we’re just at the cutting edge of figuring out everything that is possible to use with technology,” Michael Schlotterbeck, a senior manager with Deloitte Consulting.

In September, Deloitte and Wichita State University announced the launch of The Smart Factory @ Wichita.

In the news release, it said The Smart Factory is, “a groundbreaking and immersive experiential learning environment that will accelerate the future of manufacturing as innovation and new technologies continue to reshape operations and the modern enterprise.”

The pair of robotic dogs will be relocating to The Smart Factory in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Bend's Waters Hardware store advises customers to get supplies ahead of a winter storm...
Kansans urged to prepare for approaching winter storm
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Governor: Kansas to receive first COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December
Snow is still expected for the area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Weather Alert: Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of south Main.
Man wounded in S. Wichita shooting dies
Snow blanketed much of southwest Kansas with a winter storm that arrived Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Weather Alert: Snow blankets SW Kansas, tough travel conditions expected early Thursday

Latest News

A single father is frustrated after his valid claim was flagged as fraud by the Kansas...
KS Dept. of Labor addresses concern about some valid claims marked as fraudulent
KDOL fraud claims
Kansas labor department flags some legitimate claims as fraud
GoFundMe for Winfield Vietnam Vet
Winfield comes together to help Kansas veteran
Wesley, WPD gun safety
Wichita police, Wesley Medical Center team up to highlight accidental shootings involving children
Accidental shootings involving children
Wesley Medical Center, WPD team up for gun safety