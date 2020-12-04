Sunny and mild weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around for the weekend with highs a little warmer than normal.

Tonight, we’ll have a clear to a mostly clear sky with lows in the 20s for most of the state. The wind will be between 5-15 mph.

Saturday, with a sunny sky, highs will reach the low to mid-50s. The wind will stay mild, up to about 15 mph for most of the state.

We’ll stay mild and sunny on Sunday with highs warming up a few degrees. We’ll stay in the low 50s for the start of the workweek before getting into the mid-50s on Tuesday and the lower 60s on Wednesday. We’ll stay sunny through then.

A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest on Thursday. Highs will drop into the mid-50s on Thursday and into the upper 40s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 53.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 30. Sunny.

Tue: High: 55. Low: 30. Sunny.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 32. Sunny.

Thu: High: 55. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

