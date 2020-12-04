Advertisement

Texas prep football player attacks referee

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg High School zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.(JOEL MARTINEZ | Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Sedgwick County Judge Greg Waller oversaw the plea and sentencing of Dennis Rader, also...
Former Sedgwick County judge, who presided over BTK case, dies
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Governor: Kansas to receive first COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December
Customers voice frustration about World Wide Windows after ordering windows that were never...
Business owner says unhappy clients victims of pandemic, not scam
Snow blanketed much of southwest Kansas with a winter storm that arrived Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Weather Alert: Snow blankets SW Kansas, tough travel conditions expected early Thursday
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Latest News

.
Warner Bros. 2021 films to debut on HBO Max
Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York
A man was arrested at the site of a suspected human smuggling operation in Houston on Thursday....
Nearly 30 people freed from alleged human smuggling operation in Houston
Lt. Jose Torres of Houston Police Dept. said that the suspects were hiding among the alleged...
Witness, official talk about Houston human smuggling case