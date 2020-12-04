Advertisement

Tool helps with estimate on when you can get COVID-19 vaccine

By Alex Flippin and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With news of a COVID-19 vaccine potentially available within weeks, an immediate question for many is, “when can I get it?” A tool offered to states to help estimate when vaccinations will be available and who will get them first, compared with information provided this week by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly helps Kansans estimate where they might fall in the phased-in timeline.

We know healthcare workers are first on the list to receive COVID-19 vaccines when they become available. Healthcare workers are in Phase 1 of the vaccine distribution plan. Estimates in Kansas show that amounts to a little more than 41,000 people in the state. Immediately after that, changes announced Friday place, essential workers, like first responders and grocery store employees in Phase 2. Teachers and school staff also fall into Phase 2, the latest phased-in plan shows.

According to to the governor’s plan, school employees would have about 592,000 Kansans ahead of them when they are eligible to receive a vaccination. Phase 3 includes people over the age of 65 and those who are considered high-risk in terms of their health. Younge adults, under 65, and people with no underlying risk factors are grouped in the newly-added Phase 5 of the plan and will have about 1,300,000 Kansans ahead of them in line for the vaccination.

A better indicator for when each group can expect to have the vaccination should become more clear once more information is released about the availability and distribution of the vaccine, when and how much of it will be available. In October, the World Health Organization estimated that the younger and generally healthier population may not be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine until 2022.

