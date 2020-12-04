Wichita police, Wesley Medical Center team up to highlight accidental shootings involving children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Medical Center and the Wichita Police Department are teaming up to bring awareness to an issue going on right now in our community, accidental shootings involving children. The hospital and police put out a PSA on Thursday to remind gun owners to lock up their guns.

During the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to take appropriate precautions to secure firearms. Two thirds... Posted by Wesley Medical Center on Thursday, December 3, 2020

“Instead of children being at school or being at daycare or being involved in organized sports, they’re at home and getting into trouble where normally they would be in much more organized supervised activity,” said Dr. Kimberly Molik, a pediatric surgeon at Wesley Children’s Hospital.

“We know that a lot of gun owners have young children and it is a fact that kids often know where guns are kept. Oftentimes, when their parents think they are hidden away safely, the kids know where the guns are,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Dr. Molick said Wesley saw about four gun-related incidents involving children in 2019. She said they were mainly hunting accidents. This year, Dr. Molick said Wesley has treated 14 patients under the age of 16 for gun-related incidents. She said four children have died and five have suffered paralysis.

Chief Ramsay highlighted a few incidents over the past few months including this one in September where a nine-year-old got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot a teenager, killing him. He said it is important to keep guns stored separately from ammunition and lock up your gun by investing in a lock and safe.

