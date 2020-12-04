Advertisement

Wichita State themed battery powered buses hit the streets

Wichita Transit took over Wichita State’s bus routes earlier this year.
Wichita Transit took over Wichita State’s bus routes earlier this year.(Courtesy of Wichita State)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two new battery-powered buses with Wichita State branding will hit the streets of Wichita State’s campus.

The busses are also equipped with a fold-down bike rack and free Wi-Fi.

Wichita State classes switched to online after the Thanksgiving break, so the new busses may be seen on the streets of Wichita before they’re used on campus, according to a university release.

