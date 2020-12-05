Advertisement

2020 Fashionetta Gala to be hosted virtually Saturday night

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This year’s 2020 Fashionetta Gala, themed ‘A New Era of Excellence,’ has moved to a virtual format.

The scholarship pageant, in its 37th year, saw its competitors attend workshops and college tours, and raise money -- all virtually.

While different, organizers said it was important to continue the experience, especially for the 10 high school seniors who have been able to participate.

“With it being online, they will be better prepared when they go to college because colleges and universities are doing the same thing,” Karen Wright said. “We don’t know what 2021 will bring, we don’t know what 2022 will bring, but we know that our young ladies will be prepared because of the experience that they’ve had in a completely virtual world with Fashionetta.”

Wichita Public Schools will air the Fashionetta Gala Saturday at 6 p.m. on Cox cable channel 20.

The Beta Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and Building Knowledge and Opportunities Foundation will also live stream the event on Facebook.

