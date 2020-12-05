Advertisement

63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash

Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 63-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash.

Police said the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Friday at Pawnee and McClean.

The investigation revealed a blue Chevy Prizm was heading south on Mclean and was turning to go East on Pawnee. The motorcyclist was going north on McClean. The vehicles collided in the intersection. The 63-year-old motorcyclist was found in critical condition and died from his injuries on the scene. The driver of the Prizm is okay.

Police said speed, alcohol, or drugs were not a factor in this accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

