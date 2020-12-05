Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Sedgwick County Judge Greg Waller oversaw the plea and sentencing of Dennis Rader, also...
Former Sedgwick County judge, who presided over BTK case, dies
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Governor: Kansas to receive first COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December
Customers voice frustration about World Wide Windows after ordering windows that were never...
Business owner says unhappy clients victims of pandemic, not scam
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Snow blanketed much of southwest Kansas with a winter storm that arrived Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Weather Alert: Snow blankets SW Kansas, tough travel conditions expected early Thursday

Latest News

Real Christmas trees in demand
How to keep your real Christmas tree fresh
23-year-old dies of COVID
23-year-old dies of COVID
A Wichita family mourns after a 23-year-old woman died from complications of COVID-19.
Family shares message after 23-year-old woman dies from COVID-19
Remote learning
Wichita Public Schools parent discusses difficulties of remote learning
Rehab center
Health care workers overwhelmed, exhausted as the pandemic continues