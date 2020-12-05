Family shares message after 23-year-old woman dies from COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita family in mourning has a message for young people in Wichita after a 23-year-old woman died from complications with COVID-19. Melissa Silva died on Nov. 22.

“Melissa was literally like a ray of sunshine. She was God’s gift to us. She’s an angel,” her sister, Michelle Silva said.

Melissa’s mother and sisters said she was a caring woman with a lot of life ahead of her. They said Melissa was working toward having her own daycare. She was the second oldest of eight children.

“She just had a big heart to be willing to take care of other people’s children as much as she would for her own family,” her sister, Samantha Silva said.

Melissa had diabetes and after getting sick with COVID-19 last month, her goals and dreams vanished. Melissa was hospitalized for 11 days. She was in a coma and on a ventilator, her family said.

“She was telling me all of her me all her big goals that she was going to achieve, and I was like, ‘you know what, Melissa, you are going to do that and I can’t wait. I can’t wait for that,” said Michelle.

Her mother said she’s trying to stay strong for her family but has struggled to come to grips with the death of her daughter.

“She was really happy, and this is like a bad dream. This is like a bad dream, it’s crazy,” Lorena said.

“You don’t want to see somebody you love in that position, you just want to talk to them, you just want to hold them and you want to tell them that they can fight this,” said Samantha.

Now, Melissa’s family hopes other young adults will listen and take the virus seriously.

“My sister, in the beginning of the year when she first heard of COVID, she even said to us, blatantly, strongly and confidently that COVID isn’t real and told us the same thing that everyone says every single day, (that) it’s just something that they want us to be scared, want us to stay inside,” Michelle said. But ironically, it got her, and she had COVID and she passed.”

Melissa’s family thanked the community for its support. if you’d like to add on to that support, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with medical bills.

