Quiet weather pattern this weekend, mild temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around for the weekend with highs a little warmer than normal.

Sunny skies today with highs reaching the low to mid-50s. The wind will stay light from the north, up to about 15 mph for most of the state. A weak cold front moves through overnight bringing a few clouds, otherwise no real change to our weather. Morning clouds and temperatures in the 20s to near 30.

We’ll stay mild and sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Expect chilly morning in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 50s for the start of the work week before getting into the upper 50s and 60s through Wednesday. Dry and sunny weather through mid week.

A cold front will move through the state Thursday. Highs will drop into the mid-50s on Thursday and into the 40s by Friday. Our next chance of precipitation comes late Friday into Saturday morning, however our confidence in any precipitation falling is fairly low.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW/N 10-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Mainly clear, partly cloudy after midnight. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 53.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Mon: High: 57. Sunny.

Tue: High: 59. Low: 30. Sunny.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 32. Sunny.

Thu: High: 55. Low: 34. Mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 32. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 43. Low: 32. Light wintry mix possible, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

