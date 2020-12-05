Advertisement

Quiet weather pattern this weekend, mild temperatures

Quiet weather this weekend
Quiet weather this weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around for the weekend with highs a little warmer than normal.

Sunny skies today with highs reaching the low to mid-50s. The wind will stay light from the north, up to about 15 mph for most of the state. A weak cold front moves through overnight bringing a few clouds, otherwise no real change to our weather. Morning clouds and temperatures in the 20s to near 30.

We’ll stay mild and sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Expect chilly morning in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 50s for the start of the work week before getting into the upper 50s and 60s through Wednesday. Dry and sunny weather through mid week.

A cold front will move through the state Thursday. Highs will drop into the mid-50s on Thursday and into the 40s by Friday. Our next chance of precipitation comes late Friday into Saturday morning, however our confidence in any precipitation falling is fairly low.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW/N 10-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Mainly clear, partly cloudy after midnight. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 53.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Mon: High: 57. Sunny.

Tue: High: 59. Low: 30. Sunny.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 32. Sunny.

Thu: High: 55. Low: 34. Mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 32. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 43. Low: 32. Light wintry mix possible, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A Wichita family mourns after a 23-year-old woman died from complications of COVID-19.
Family shares message after 23-year-old woman dies from COVID-19
The doctor's obituary went viral after his son said he died in isolation due to the COVID-19...
Kansas man’s obit criticizes those who won’t wear masks
Sedgwick County Detention Facility (Aug. 2020)
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office makes massive bust on K-2 smuggled inside jail
Retired Sedgwick County Judge Greg Waller oversaw the plea and sentencing of Dennis Rader, also...
Former Sedgwick County judge, who presided over BTK case, dies

Latest News

Sunshine will stick around for the weekend with highs a little warmer than normal.
Sunny and mild weekend ahead
The weather will remain worry-free all weekend long.
Cold morning followed by a fine Friday afternoon
Milder weather with snow melt into the weekend.
Milder sunshine into the weekend
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our winter storm is on the way out and warmer weather is on the...
Snow moves out and sunshine moves in