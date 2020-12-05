Advertisement

Sunny and mild weather continues

Sunny skies will continue and we’ll get a little warmer through the middle of the week.
Sunny skies will continue and we’ll get a little warmer through the middle of the week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny skies will continue and we’ll get a little warmer through the middle of the week.

Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows in the 20s and 30s. The wind will be around 5-10 mph.

Sunday, highs will reach the 50s. The wind will stay mild, around 5-10 mph through the day.

We’ll stay sunny and dry and we’ll gradually get a little warmer through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the mid-50s on Monday, the upper 50s on Tuesday, and the lower 60s on Wednesday.

A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas Thursday morning and it will move through the rest of the state, to the southeast, by Thursday evening. We’ll have a chance for rain in central Kansas with this front. Along the cold front, showers will be possible in central and eastern Kansas Thursday night. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 40s.

We’ll stay into the 40s for the weekend with a chance for snow, moving into northwestern Kansas on Saturday morning, into central Kansas Saturday night. The confidence is low on the timing and amounts with this next system, so stay tuned throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10; gusty. High: 56.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 30. Sunny.

Wed: High: 61. Low: 33. Sunny.

Thu: High: 56. Low: 35. Partly cloudy with overnight showers.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 35. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 45. Low: 31. Partly cloudy with overnight snow.

