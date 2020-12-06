Another nice day, warming trend starts tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny skies with a warming trend through the middle of the week.

After a chilly start to the morning, highs will reach the 50s this afternoon. The wind will stay light, around 5-15 mph through the day.

Sunshine prevails with a gradual warming trend through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s on Monday, with 60s statewide on Tuesday and Wednesday. While record highs are not likely, we may come close in a few locations.

A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas Thursday morning and it will move through the rest of the state, to the southeast, by Thursday evening. We’ll have a chance for rain in central Kansas with this front. Along the cold front, showers will be possible in central and eastern Kansas Thursday night. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 40s on Friday into Saturday. There is a very slight chance we may see a light wintry mix develop Friday night into early Saturday morning, however our confidence is pretty low on any precipitation. The weekend looks dry with temperatures near normal for December.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear and cold. NW/W 5-10. Low: 30.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 58.

Monday night: Mostly clear. NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tue: High: 63. Sunny.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 33. Sunny.

Thu: High: 56. Low: 35. Increasing clouds with showers develop by evening.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 35. Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy, a light wintry mix overnight.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 30. Decreasing clouds, cold and breezy.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 27. Sunny and chilly.

